City PR Department must earn its keep

Dear Editor,

HATS off to the new Mayor of Georgetown! It is about time that somebody at City Hall called a spade a spade. For far too long persons there have been aware of the ineptness and ineffectiveness of the council, but who opted to downplay the unhappy state of affairs at City Hall, or turn a blind eye for political predispositions or for personal and selfish interests.

Every candid citizen of our capital would support the mayor in declaring the Public Relations Department a complete waste of time. How could they allow one of their officers to be in in the ‘Arms of Morpheus during the hosting of a very important meeting? This is nothing short of complete disrespect.

The question has to be asked, what really does the Public Relations Department of the city do? Do they produce a newspaper or newsletter, or do they host television or radio programmes as is done in other countries? The Mayor’s Report has long ceased to be broadcasted. Do they ensure that the city has a dynamic and active website, and a constantly updated presence on social media? Their last feeble attempt was an absurd programme called ‘Georgetown on the Move.’ Everyone wanted to know move to where, but that question was answered by the recent Commission of Inquiry, which showed that the council’s assets were on the move unlawfully into the hands of others like the disputed riverfront land which was leased to a shipping company without council’s knowledge.

Georgetown has jaw-dropping architecture, distinctive restaurants, a rich array of cultural offerings, and intriguing shops, but one wonders what the Public Relations Department of the city does to promote Georgetown as a tourism destination to persons wishing to visit this part of the world? Do they promote Georgetown as an attractive destination for investors and new businesses to call home? Do they promote the culture, friendliness, affordability, happiness and liveability of Georgetown to the rest of the world? Or is their only responsibility to write a few long-winded, wishy-washy and vacuous letters to the press?

It is time the Public Relations Department of the council earn its keep.

Is the public relations officer capable of providing strategic counsel on message development for the Mayor and Councillors of the the City of Georgetown? Is she capable of acting as a city ambassador? Not from all appearances.

Public relations should shape our city. Companies use PR to get noticed, to change opinions, and pass on vital information that helps people to make decisions. This does not happen with the PR Department of the council. If the Public Relations Department of the council is to survive, then they need to begin to communicate information to the public to increase awareness of city services, accomplishments if any, and critical issues, as well as improve the city’s image by marketing its quality of life.

Regards

Modi Sankar