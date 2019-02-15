Irfaan Ali must come clean

Dear Editor,

PLEASE permit me a space in your newspaper to vent my view about some current issues that bother me. As we can all recall, on the 19th of January 2019, Mr. Ifran Ali was victorious in his bid to become the PPP/C presidential candidate. After his victory, Mr. Ali had promised to release more details of his qualifications. He was quoted as saying, “I have committed to release more of what I have requested. There is nothing for me to hide. Nowhere for me to hide. I have since written to the university and the university has written me confirming my qualifications.”

To date, Mr. Ali has not released any of those confirmation to the public like he promised to do. Any academic person would know that it does not take long to get a transcript from any university in this day and age of technology. It has been just over 25 days since Mr. Ali made those statements but, to date, he has not fulfilled his promise to this great nation.

Sometimes I feel that the PPP/C thinks that we are a nation that is gullible. In my estimation, the PPP/C knows that some of the certificates that Mr. Ali presented were fake and, as such, they are trying to keep him away from the media, hoping that the issue will die down by the time he keeps his first press conference. I can assure the PPP/C and Mr. Ali that this issue wouldn’t go away anytime soon unless he comes clean to this nation at once.

It boggles the mind as to why Mr. Jagdeo would select Mr. Ali as the presidential candidate and not Mr. Nandlall and Mr. Anthony. The PPP game plan is to keep Mr. Ali in the PPP stronghold to build his profile and allow the issue of his qualification to die down. Guyana needs young people to get into politics but we also need young people with integrity, honesty and good character.

I am sure that many persons who are supporting Mr. Ali would never tell their kids to fake their qualifications, but more rather they are going to tell them to work and study hard for whatever they want in life. What message are we sending to the kids of Guyana? We must protect our future and hold the office of the president in high esteem.

Regards

Shawn Sam