Guyanese man killed in Cayenne

A GUYANESE man was reportedly killed by a fellow Guyanese woman and her children, during a fight in neighbouring French Guiana

Dead is 34-year-old Orlando Josiah. Reports are that he was killed by the woman and her two children, ages 15 and 10. According to sources close to the family, the man, who was allegedly abusive to his reputed wife, reportedly attacked her with a knife on Monday and upon seeing this, her daughter first rushed to her aid and stabbed the man.

Shortly after, the ten-year-old son of the woman also rushed to the aid of his mother and sister and inflicted stab wounds on Josiah. Guyana Chronicle was told by a relative that the children confirmed to law enforcement officers that they indeed inflicted wounds on the man because he was abusing their mother. They also told detectives that the abuse had been going on for some time now.

The woman and her children have since been taken into custody. The incident reportedly took place on a reserve settlement in front of a school, according to media reports out of the French-speaking country. According to reports, Josiah sustained a number of stab wounds to his neck.