Venezuelans charged for assaulting ‘Guyanese Critic’

TWO Venezuelan fishermen were on Wednesday fined $10,000 each after confessing to assaulting Miguel Rodrigues called “Guyanese Critic”.

Neisel Cederio and Yuimin Ramiez were jointly charged and appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The particulars of the charge alleged that, on February 9, at La Penitence Public Road, Georgetown, the duo assaulted Rodrigues. With the aid of an interpreter, the men pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the evidence, on the day in question, the two Venezuelans were being video taped via Rodrigues’ live feed on his Facebook account.

The men, in a foreign language, asked Rodrigues to stop filming them, but Rodrigues continued to walk behind the duo and video tape them.

The men confronted Rodrigues and pushed the video instrument out of their faces. A confrontation then ensued. The police were summoned by Rodrigues and the duo was arrested.

The magistrate ordered the duo to pay a fine of $10,000 each and discharged the matter.