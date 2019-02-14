PI into Sasia Adams’ death nears conclusion

THE Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the death of Sasia Adams, allegedly killed by her boyfriend, is expected to conclude before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Rick Sewcharran, 22, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, is charged with manslaughter and is currently out on $500,000 bail for the crime.

Particulars of the charge alleged that, on June 10, 2018, at Lamaha Street, Georgetown, Sewcharran killed Adams, his 19-year-old girlfriend.

On Wednesday, February 13, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers gave his closing submission and the Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter until Thursday, February 14 for her ruling in the PI.

On June 10, 2018, Adams was rushed to a private city hospital by her boyfriend, Sewcharran, who claimed that she had jumped out of the car as he was driving.

Adams, who arrived at the hospital in a conscious state, reportedly told health workers there that she fell at home.

The police found the developments to be strange, as both had given conflicting reports and her 22-year-old boyfriend was taken into custody.