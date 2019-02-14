Chinese put on rich cultural show to mark Lunar New Year

THE 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival was celebrated in Guyana on Wednesday at a cultural reception of the Embassy of China where the two countries reflected on successful partnerships of the past and future plans.

The reception, co-organised by the Chinese Association of Guyana, was hosted at the New Thriving Restaurant and saw remarks from Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun.

Also attending were wife of the Prime Minister, Sita Nagamootoo; Speaker of the National Assembly Barton Scotland; Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge; Attorney General Basil Williams; Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; Former President Donald Ramotar; Former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds and members of the diplomatic corps.

The 2019 Chinese New Year, the year of the pig, falls on February 5 but the festival will last up to February 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Spring Festival is an annual event held in China and in Chinese communities around the world. In his opening remarks to the gathering, Jianchun said China is a major developing country still working toward the equal development of its people.

This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Jianchun highlighted some of the many seminars and projects China and Guyana have shared, such as the ongoing construction of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

He stated that it is his dream to see the two countries continue working together toward the mutual benefit and development of their nations.

The prime minister, in his remarks, spoke to the role the People’s Republic of China has played in the advancement of Guyana.

He expressed his pleasure to be a part of the celebration of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival as he reminded that Guyana was the first English-speaking Caribbean country to establish diplomatic relations with China. “No one should ever deny that the relationships between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China are unbreakable, are solid and that we have enjoyed the best of relations in these years since diplomatic relations have been established,” Nagamootoo said.

The prime minister also spoke on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Guyana has signed on to which, he noted, Guyana stands to benefit from even as China seeks to transform and develop the world.

He said that through the initiative, there is an expected heightened trade between Guyana and China. Nagamootoo also took the opportunity to thank the country for its support in the areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), the public service; the security sector and for its contribution toward the hosting of the recently concluded Committee for the Review of the Implementation of the Convention (CRIC 17).

Making a toast to the country and those present, he said: “As you celebrate this New Year with the Guyanese-Chinese community and at least one-third of the world’s population, the Government of Guyana is full of hope for the continuation of the deepening of the strong bond between Guyana and China. It is my firm belief that our friendship will reach new heights this year and in the years ahead.”

Throughout the remainder of the reception, there were musical items, dances from the National Dance Company and a colourful zither performance.