Banks DIH sponsors Children’s Costume Parade

BANKS DIH Limited on Wednesday donated a package worth $ 2.5 million to the Ministry of Education for this year’s annual Children’s Costume Parade 2019 slated for February 16. This was done at the Brickdam office of the Ministry of Education.

The handing over was done by the Public Relations Officer of Banks DIH,Troy Peters. He said the beverage giant was very pleased to sponsor this year’s events and wished all Guyanese, “a Happy Republic Day in advance.”

According to Peters, the package includes sponsorship for the lead school band; St. Gabriel’s Primary School, T-shirts for all the Mash officials, tents, music systems costs for the parade, trophies and drinks.

This is the third year that Banks DIH Ltd has provided sponsorship to the parade. The event sees almost 2500 children from schools countrywide, dressed in costumes and participating in their own parade. Banks DIH Ltd also sponsored this year’s Senior Calypso Competition.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry thanked the company for its dedication towards helping them to make the parade a success and assured that every dollar will be put to good use.

Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Lorraine Baker-King also showed her appreciation to Banks for its sponsorship. She highlighted that the Children’s Costume Parade is a high point for Mashramani and gives students an opportunity to display their talent, while promoting the expressive arts.

This Saturday, the Children’s Costume Parade will commence at 10:00hrs at the Parade Ground, proceed east along Middle Street, north along Camp Street into Lamaha Street then north along Albert Street into Thomas Road, eventually making a grand entrance to the National Park, where the final judging will be done.