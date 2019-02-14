Another vehicle explodes under mysterious circumstances

THE bonnet of a Toyota Allion motorcar, HB 8512, erupted in flames Wednesday morning at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown, causing the driver and three schoolchildren to flee for safety.

The Guyana Fire Service was summoned to the scene and promptly doused the bonnet that was alight with foam.

This is the fourth vehicle in two weeks to have suddenly exploded under mysterious circumstances. Drivers are blaming the fuel purchased at GuyOil gas stations for the explosion.

According to drivers, they have experienced a pungent odour emanating from their exhaust and bonnet after filling up at Guyoil gas stations.

The Guyana Oil Company Limited, (GuyOil) in a recent press statement following earlier conflagrations, assured customers and the general public that fuel sold by the company is subjected to rigorous quality control tests.

“GuyOil has not received any reports from its customers or franchise holders which indicate that they have experienced any challenges in the operation of their vehicles as a result of fuel purchased from its service stations,” the company stated.