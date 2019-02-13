Valerie Rodway hailed as ‘national treasure’

…building renamed in her honour

TO honour the life and work of one of Guyana’s most renowned composers, the National Trust of Guyana building, on Carmichael Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, has been renamed the Valerie Rodway House.

The renaming comes as the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) will be celebrating the life and work of Valerie Muriel Rodway, CCH, LRSM, with a roster of activities to mark her birth centenary.

Rodway is responsible for the composition of some of the country’s most recognised patriotic and cultural songs such as ‘Hymn for Guyana’s Children’, ‘O Beautiful Guyana’ and ‘Guyana the Free’.

On Tuesday, on Carmichael Street, next to State House, President David Granger; First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger; ministers and members of parliament; relatives of Rodway and special invitees, met to celebrate her life.

In delivering the feature remarks, Professor in the School of Media Arts Studies at Ohio University, Dr. Vibert Cambridge, described Rodway as a ‘national treasure’, and expressed his delight to be able to celebrate her creativity and legacy, with others.

Cambridge told the gathering, that the building, prior to hosting the National Trust and the Public Information Press Service, was home to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, post-independence. Its renaming to the Valerie Rodway House, he said, adds to the rich history of the building while it signifies the expansion of the role of the National Trust to incorporate purposeful, national-conscious music.

As he reviewed the musical works of Rodway, Dr. Cambridge assessed that Rodway found her inspiration in nature, the human struggle and Guyanese poetry. He added that Rodway’s compositions connected with Guyana’s landscape, soundscape, Amerindian heritage and social cohesiveness.

“Valerie Rodway left behind a substantial body of work that represents several styles. Her music also reflects national pride and a commitment to quality. That body of work is a national treasure,” he said.

Dr. Cambridge commended President Granger for his persistent and consistent calls for the national songs to be played in schools, and encouraged in homes and public institutions.

However, he made the call for greater preservation of the country’s audio and visual records; for an increase in access to education and training in creative arts for young people; for the participation of Guyana’s broadcasting sector and for an inter-agency approach to addressing these needs.

“What we have in Guyana, at the moment, in my interpretation, is mediocre and it is in no way adequate to prepare the current and next generation for effective participation in the creative industry,” he said.

“Your Excellency, this act today signals another example of the corrective your administration had started to bring to our Dear Land of Guyana.”

Prior to declaring the Valerie Rodway House open, President Granger had delivered brief remarks on the value of Rodway’s contributions and the importance of the country’s cultural movement.

“Valerie Rodway’s talent is that she moved beyond ethnicity; she moved beyond religion; she moved beyond the prejudices of being urban or rural and she helped us to discover our Guyanese-ness. When you read what she wrote and listen to what was played, there’s no trace of prejudice. This is all about Guyana; all about us,” he said.

President Granger added that Rodway’s work was more than an edifice and serves as education for Guyanese. He encouraged cultural associations to pay special attention to her work.

He also thanked Rodway’s family for sharing her with the world and for participating in the important ceremony.

At the event, the booklet, ‘Valerie Muriel Rodway’, written by Dr. Cambridge and published by the Press Service of the Ministry of the Presidency, was presented to everyone attending the ceremony.

It was also announced that the booklet will be distributed to schools and libraries all across Guyana, so that children and citizens can learn about the life and work of Rodway.

Meanwhile, a commemorative stamp was presented by Postmaster General of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), Karen Brown. It marked the first release in the GPOC’s 2019 commemorative stamp programme. Added to this, and as a surprise to many, local legendary pianist, Marilyn Dewar, presented to the sole surviving sibling of Rodway, Ovid Fraser, the original manuscript, written by hand of ‘O Beautiful Guyana’.

The manuscript was presented to the National Archives and was received by Archivist, Nadia Gamel-Carter, who would, from henceforth, ensure its safe keeping and preservation at the archives.

Musical renditions of Rodway’s compositions were played throughout the ceremony, by the Guyana Police Force Band.

Up next in the roster of activities to mark Rodway’s birth centenary, is a symposium on Valerie Rodway’s music- ‘A National treasure’.

The event will be held today at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus, in the Education Lecture Theatre from 17:00hrs to 19:00hrs.

Rodway (1919-1970) was born in New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), and is best known for her composition of other national songs including ‘Kanaïma’ and ‘Arise, Guyana’.

She also put to music, the famed Guyanese Independence poem by Martin Carter, ‘Let Freedom Awaken’.