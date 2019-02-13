UG administration, unions head to conciliation

CHIEF Labour Officer (CLO) Charles Ogle on Tuesday convened conciliation proceedings between the administration of the University of Guyana (UG) and the workers’ unions of the university.

“The issue being addressed is an impasse which was recently developed in respect of the 2018 wages and salaries negotiations involving the parties,” a release from the Ministry of Social Protection, Department of Labour, said.

In November, 2018, the Finance and General Purposes Committee of UG unanimously approved a last-minute request by the administration and imposed a three per cent salary increase for UA (academic) staff, and a four per cent increase for UB (support) staff, retroactive to January 1, 2018. The increase was approved by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith.

The University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) and University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) have been meeting with the UG administration to negotiate further increases, which have been denied on the grounds that the university has no money.

According to the release, the CLO initiated the conciliation process after the unions, by way of a correspondence dated February 9, notified the university of its intention to engage in various forms of industrial action during the week, beginning February 11.

On Monday, the unions indeed staged a protest outside the old vice-chancellor’s building at UG during the lunch period. Here, members of the teaching staff called for a financial audit to be done at the institution, since they claim that funds are being misappropriated instead of being used to develop the teaching space. This misappropriation of funds, they claim, is the reason the university is unable to pay further increases to staff.

“Since it was possible that the industrial action was likely to be intensified, the CLO decided to intervene in keeping with provisions of the Labour Act, Chapter 98:01, and in the interest of industrial stability,” the release said.

During the conciliation meeting on Tuesday, it was noted that the university administration indicated its willingness to cooperate with the Labour Department and facilitate the conciliation process.

“It is worthy to note that the CLO pointed out that in keeping with standard industrial relations practice, the threats of various industrial actions must be withdrawn as a prerequisite for cordial discussion and negotiations in good faith,” the release further stated.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith had told the Guyana Chronicle that he could not make the promise of further salary increases when the university just could not afford it.

However, he also highlighted that both the UG administration and the bodies agreed that if an agreement could not be had on salary increases, the matter will go to conciliation.

While the unions did not give a commitment to withdraw the threat, they promised to consult with their members later on Tuesday, after which the Ministry of Social Protection would be advised in writing today on the way forward.

“In response to that commitment, the university administration has indicated that it was prepared to await an invitation from the Ministry of Social Protection after the unions would have written to the ministry,” the release said.

The ministry has informed the unions of the pitfalls of staging industrial action without first satisfying the requirements of established grievance procedures.

“The ministry is hopeful that satisfactory conduct and good behaviour by the parties would prevail,” the release said.