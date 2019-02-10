Junior Calypso Monarch aims to be music professor

RECOGNISING the dire need for music professionals in Guyana, to properly develop our music industry and develop the skills of young people with potential, 20-year-old Jamal Stuart says his ultimate goal is to become a professor, teaching music at a university.

Just last week, Stuart was declared the Junior Calypso Champion, when he outshone five other contestants in the competition held in Bartica.

The young man, who is a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), said that music has always been his passion. Growing up as the youngest of his parents’ four sons, Stuart said he would always find himself in singing activities, playing steel pan and dancing.

“I started singing when I was four years old, taking part in concerts, school events, and church events also. And right now I’m a police playing the in Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra preparing for the panorama on Sunday, February 17,” Stuart said.

Knowing his talent and ability, the young calypsonian said he always wanted to showcase his talent on a larger stage and bless the hearts of others.

“ I did not know about the competition until I was home one day and I saw it on the television, and I said to myself, ‘you know what? I can make that’ because I knew I would have brought competition to the table,” he shared.

And competition is exactly what he brought, as the policeman emerged the 2019 Junior Calypso Monarch.

“I wished the contestants good luck, they were all friendly and kind to each other, and I didn’t compare my song with the other songs. I just had confidence in my song, went up did what I had to do, and I came out successful,” Stuart said.

The song was written by Guyanese artiste Mark Batson, who hails from Buxton, the same village as Stuart.

Stuart’s plans now that he is the champion, is to dream big and aim high, so as to keep moving forward in the music industry.

“To be a professional singer and to master the art of playing all instruments, are what I aspire to accomplish so that one day, of course, I can be a professor, teaching music at a university. Guyanese possess a lot of musical talent, but we just need the right exposure and the right persons to help us develop our talent to make ourselves marketable. I will work towards making myself equipped with the knowledge to help in that regard,” Stuart said.

His advises young people to keep pushing themselves until they have achieved what they want to achieve. “If you want something, do not just sit and ask for a sign, make a start keep going until the end,” he said.