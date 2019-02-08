Westminster Scheme to benefit from new secondary school

MANY residents are giving thought to the likely positive impact the construction of the new Westminster Secondary School will have on the Westminster and Parfaite Harmonie areas.

The contract was signed last October with R. Bassoo and Sons, to the tune of $1 billion (US $4,795,595).

According to the contractor’s representative, Jonathan Mohal, the project which began on October 15, 2018, has created several employment opportunities for residents in the area. “The construction of the school has a positive feedback from the community. They are happy and pleased with the work being done”, he added. Approximately 16 residents of the scheme are employed on the project and double the amount is expected to gain jobs in the future, as the construction progresses.

In a recent visit to the site, the Guyana Chronicle observed the ongoing works on the foundation. The construction, which is funded by the World Bank, is projected to run for a period of 15 months. Some 1000 students will be accommodated when the school is completed.

This plan aims to boost the number of students with readily access to secondary schools and increase the number of students in schools, with new and improved teaching resources and conditions in specific areas.

The size of the school will cover 3.45 acres of land, measuring 384 by 384 square feet. Apart from the many students who will benefit, many vendors look forward to an imminent revenue earner.

Westminster Secondary school is expected to be completed by January 2020 and is among one of the many school projects being undertaken.