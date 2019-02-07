Car, minibus explode in separate incidents

A CAR burst into flames Wednesday morning at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown after the driver parked it immediately when he noticed smoke emanating from the Toyota Carina PJJ 5656.

Firemen manage to contain the flames and the vehicle did not pose a hazard to bystanders.

Meanwhile, a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) minibus also mysteriously went up in flames on Sheriff Street Wednesday morning.



The driver said he and his supervisor observed the smoke under the driver’s seat and he pulled the bus over and checked under the seat where he saw flames erupting.

The entire vehicle was eventually destroyed by the flames.