PPP squandered 23 years as a government

Dear Editor

I WOULD like to bring to the attention of my Guyanese brothers and sisters, here and abroad, a news item that appears on TVG Channel 28 Facebook page dated 5th February, 2019 with the caption “CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM ON DUAL CITIZENSHIP MUST COME FROM BROAD PROCESS – JAGDEO”.

If we all recall that the day after Irfaan Ali was selected as the PPP’s presidential candidate, he told his supporters on the West Coast of Demerara at a rally, that in his first year in office as President the country will boom; he would create 50,000 jobs and ensure that 500 billion dollars be invested in Guyana.

Bharrat Jagdeo in this newscast is now telling the nation that his presidential candidate Irfaan Ali lied to the nation once more as he allegedly did with his qualifications by saying that the country would boom from his first year in office, if he is elected President of Guyana.

Jagdeo said that the country will NOT BOOM in 2020, but in the future beyond…”IN THE FUTURE BEYOND 2020 NOT 2020, THEY ARE RAISING EXPECTATIONS UNNECESSARILY THAT THE COUNTRY WILL BOOM IN 2020, THAT’S WRONG”.

Therefore Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo LIED TO THEIR SUPPORTERS AND THE NATION AT LARGE ONCE AGAIN at that rally\public meeting.

Well, this is expected of them every and anytime they open their mouths to tell the nation something.

This is the same Bharrat Jagdeo who told the media at one of his press conferences that those with dual citizenship within the party will have to give it up after the CJ’s ruling, if it so rules and he called MPs Gail Teixeira and Adrian Annamayah holders of dual citizenship.

Lately, on another press conference just after the CJ’s ruling on the no- confidence motion, Bharrat Jagdeo told the nation that GAIL TOLD HIM SHE WILL BE GIVING UP HER DUAL CITIZENSHIP.

Bharrat is now saying that the issue with DUAL CITIZENSHIP IS THAT HE WANTS CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM, SO THAT IT CAN BE EXAMINED CAREFULLY AND MUST COME FROM A BROAD PROCESS.

If Guyanese want to return home and invest, work and live that’s no problem. But he is now saying that they may also aspire for political leadership and because of that, maybe we have to examine that part of the constitution that speaks of DUAL CITIZENSHIP FOR ONE TO BECOME MP OR MINISTER OF GOVERNMENT.

The PPP had 23 years in office and they could not have DECIDED ON CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM, BUT TODAY THEY ARE. WHY? BECAUSE THEY WANT TO FOOL THE GUYANESE ABROAD and PULL THE WOOL OVER THEIR EYES.

Maybe Gail Teixeira and the rest in the PPP do not want to give up their dual citizenship as he has said before. So now he is out with another smoke screen to ensure his supporters are not seeing what he is doing.

It could very well be that Bharrat and Irfaan along with their PPP cabals are going overseas and telling the Guyanese there to come back and vote for the PPP, because they will abandon dual citizenship if they are to win the elections and that they (Guyanese abroad) can enjoy life with benefits in two countries at the same time.

Guyanese are welcome back home and we should all be proud that Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP have accepted that our people want to come back and invest in Guyana and to live and work here under this government because the ECONOMY IS ON THE RISE.

The PPP and Bharrat realise that things are taking shape under this APNU+AFC government for a better Guyana, where all citizens will live “the good life” that they were promised in 2015 by this government come 2020 and beyond. So Bharrat Jagdeo, Irfaan Ali and the entire PPP are contradicting themselves all the time, thinking they can fool all the Guyanese people here and abroad.

Regards

Abel Seetaram