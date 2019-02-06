North West man succumbs to arrow injury

Police at Mabaruma are searching for a man who attacked a 26 year-old farmer of Koriabo Village, Barima/Waini , North West District with an arrow and bow on Tuesday afternoon.

Dead is Orlando Joseph who resided at Koriabo village.

According to the police, an initial investigation has revealed that about 15:30 hours on Tuesday, Joseph and the suspect had a misunderstanding. The suspect then armed himself with a bow and arrow and shot Joseph in the upper region of his body.

The injured man was taken to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted but succumbed to his injuries late on Tuesday night.