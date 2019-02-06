MoPI handed over all relevant documents for audit into D’Urban Park

Dear Editor

THE Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to respond to an article appearing in the Stabroek News of Sunday, February 3, 2019, under the headline, “Audit Office still awaiting response from Infrastructure Ministry on D’Urban Park’s spending”

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure was very surprised by the contents of the article for a number of reasons as shown below:-

i) On Friday, December 7, 2018, the ministry’s permanent secretary received a Draft Audit Report from the Audit Office concerning a special Audit into funds utilised for construction of the Durban Park Development Project, to which the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was asked to respond within 30 days.

ii) Subsequently, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure requested an extension owing to the involvement of staff in preparation for the ministry’s budget presentation in the National Assembly last December, and such an extension was granted by the auditor general.

iii) The report from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was hand-delivered to the Audit Office on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 and was signed for by one D. James. A copy of the acknowledgement is attached for ease of reference.

It is with deep regret that the Audit Office did not consult with the permanent secretary and other relevant personnel within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. It should be noted that the Audit Office of Guyana had signed for and collected eighty-three (83) vouchers relating to D’urban Park project in January and February 2017, but to date none has been returned.

The above-mentioned documents appear to be the main source of information in the conduct of the audit and the eventual submission of the report more than two years after the documents were initially collected. This indicated that the audit took almost two (2) years to complete, but the ministry was never meaningfully engaged to offer explanations. The responsibility for expenditure under the purview of Homestretch Development Inc. (HDI), as well as funds paid through the “Lotto Fund” was ascribed to the ministry. Due diligence checks would have clearly outlined the distinction between the two entities and the responsible agency for the Lotto Fund payments. The ministry had NO responsibility for expenditure relating to the D’urban Park project prior to April 9, 2016.

It was on April 9, 2016, that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was given the directive to complete the project after it was observed that the works were behind schedule. Please be advised that the ministry was not responsible for ANY expenditure prior to that date, which originated from the Lotto Fund and Homestretch Development Inc. Notwithstanding this, the ministry delivered ALL vouchers requested by the Audit Office with relevant schedules for scrutiny. However, if it is required, the ministry could provide additional information upon request.

Yours faithfully

Krest Cummings

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Public Infrastructure