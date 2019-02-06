Miner dies after pit collapses

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Timothy Hunter, 54, a pitman of Jawalla Village, Upper Mazaruni River at about 16:30hrs, on Monday, at a mining pit located at Ominaik Village, Upper Mazaruni River.

An initial investigation revealed that Hunter and other workers were working (“jetting”) inside a pit when a wall collapsed and covered him. When the man was removed he was found to be unresponsive. The body is presently at the Imbaimadai Health Post awaiting a post-mortem examination to be conducted on Thursday.