Triumph through Cohesion

GUYANESE are aware that, as has happened many times in our history, the resilience and resolve of our people is being challenged yet again.

The unnecessary and artificially-created “problem” which was engineered by the current controllers of Freedom House, is nothing more than another test of our people’s determination. This test will be overcome and passed in the same way that similar hindrances to national progress have been defeated. The success of our people, though, depends on steadfastness of purpose, unrelenting perseverance, and oneness of action. In other words, triumph can be achieved only in an atmosphere of social cohesion.

This publication has repeatedly emphasised the importance of the ideal of inclusionary democracy. That noble goal is not an intangible abstraction, instead, it is the achievable, concrete, attainable objective prescribed by Article 13 of the Constitution. President David Granger has repeatedly emphasised his administration’s determination to the full realisation of that ideal. Further, the APNU+AFC coalition believes that true inclusionary democracy may only be achieved through cohesion.

The concept of a cohesive society was not invented by President Granger; it is a well-defined, internationally recognised model of national unity that is a necessary precondition to progress.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) defines a cohesive society as, “[one that] works towards the well-being of all its members, fights exclusion and marginalisation, creates a sense of belonging, promotes trust, and offers its members the opportunity of upward mobility.”

The national society is made up of communities. And a cohesive community is defined as, “[one in which] the diversity of people’s different backgrounds and circumstances is appreciated and positively valued, those from different backgrounds have similar life opportunities, and strong and positive relationships are being developed between people from different backgrounds and circumstances in the workplace, in schools and within neighbourhoods.” President Granger subscribes to those definitions and ideas, and will work towards their actualisation, as a step along the path to inclusionary democracy.

President Granger, in recognising the need for social cohesion has identified obstructions to its realisation in Guyana. According to His Excellency, “. . . differences between various social groups continue to threaten mutual trust.” Such differences, says the President, include economic, ethnic, political, religious, and class differences. The President has stated that, “We have to repair that damage.”

When one studies the intricacies and implications of President Granger’s internationally accepted and affirmed arguments and conclusions, a few facts become obvious:

(1) The constitutional prescription of inclusionary democracy is attainable.

(2) The road to inclusionary democracy is ‘social cohesion.’

(3) Social cohesion is necessary for progress.

(4) Division, instability, and distrust are enemies of progress.

It follows that if any anti-national, anti-patriotic force wants to impede progress, such a destructive force can succeed only if society is fragmented or divided. Therefore, anti-progressive forces would evidently seek to separate us one from another, and sow the poisonous seeds of distrust and hostility among our people. We cannot surrender our intelligence and common sense, and allow negative forces to prevail.

We must resist any attempt to instill discord among our people. We must foster harmony, agreement, unity, and oneness of purpose. We must remain steadfast in our determination to move forward; putting aside minor differences in the quest to achieve the greater good.

Guyanese are well aware of our history. We are one people, although we come from various backgrounds. The Guyanese nation was born from the roots of enslaved Africans; our country was enriched by the culture of indentured labourers from India, other parts of Asia, and from Europe, all of whom settled on this soil which Indigenous Peoples had occupied for some 12,000 years. From such strong origins Guyana was conceived.

All of our ancestors have endured far greater challenges than our generations have encountered, or can imagine. And, through unity and agreement, our foreparents have triumphed to create the strong people that we are today. And, just as they had done in the past, we too can and will overcome adversity, by resisting the backwards forces of division and selfishness, and instead, supporting President Granger’s vision of unity, cohesion and inclusion.

We will move forward as one people as we labour in pursuit of a better life for all.