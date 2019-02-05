Man killed, woman injured as car slams into truck

TREVON Butters, 35, died on the spot early Monday morning after the car he was driving slammed into a parked truck on Princes Street, Georgetown.

The injured woman, 25-year-old Natasha Sobers, up to late last evening, was in an unconscious state at a city hospital. She was a passenger in the car at the time of the accident. The Guyana Chronicle was told that the two had just left a club and were heading west along Princes Street, when Butters lost control of the vehicle – PNN 8969, and slammed into the parked truck, GFF 9744.

According to reports, before slamming into the truck, the car hit a few stumps on the southern side of the said road before careening all the way over to the northern side, where the final impact occurred. The impact caused Sobers to be to be flung from the vehicle and reportedly suffered a broken leg, while Butters was pinned in the vehicle and subsequently died.

Persons who live in the area said that they were alerted to the crash by the sound of the impact, but one woman said that she heard the young lady [Sobers] screaming before the impact. The emergency medical teams had to be summoned and Sobers was placed into an ambulance, while the fire and police officers reportedly also arrived on the scene.