Several displaced by Tucville fire

A NUMBER of persons have been displaced following a mid-morning fire suspected to be electrical in origin, at Tucville Terrace on Sunday.

The building housed four living quarters and the fire reportedly started in one of the concrete apartments. Persons related that the woman who lived in the apartment lost her husband recently.

Persons in the community said they first smelt something burning, and while they initially thought it to be someone burning garbage, they soon realised that it could not have been garbage when they saw thick black smoke.

When the Guyana Chronicle arrived at the scene, the fire service was already there with three tenders in action. The firemen were assisted by residents, who later commended the firefighters for saving the structure from complete destruction. The residents were, however, concerned about the living habits of occupants in the range house.

It was noted that in cases of fire, the innocent suffer as a result of the irresponsibility of others who dwell in various sections of the building. A number of persons were forced to remove household and other items from their apartments, as the fire threatened other buildings.

Meanwhile, a vehicle which was parked at the back of the burning range was safely removed by residents.

The fire department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.