World Wetlands Day 2019

IF you are living on the coast, chances are you are living on a wetland

which has been reclaimed. This is not to say, wetlands cannot be

found in all administration regions of Guyana because depending on

where you are, you may be exposed to various types of wetlands. Important to note is

that, wetlands are not waste lands, they have great value. Wetlands can be defined as

transition zones between aquatic (water) and terrestrial (land) ecosystems. These areas

are significant since they provide countless natural services, which include the important

role they play in the battle against climate change. However, while they are our natural

weapons to combat this global threat, they are also vulnerable to it. World Wetlands Day

is observed every year on February 02 to spread awareness about wetlands. This year,

the theme for the day is “Wetlands and Climate Change.”

WETLANDS-A NATURAL REMEDY FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

There are different types of wetlands, all of which have characteristics that help them to

combat the effects of climate change. Wetlands exist as marshes, mangroves,

floodplains, lakes, swamps and mudflat. Wetlands provide both environmental and

socio-economic benefits. Some of these include:

-Protection of the coastline;

-Prevention of natural disasters;

-Purification of water;

-Provision of habitat for many species of organisms;

-Provision of resources to encourage agricultural activities e.g. fishing, apiculture

In addition, wetlands are important for the reduction of climate change impacts since

they rapidly absorb large quantities of carbon dioxide. For instance, mangroves store 50

times more carbon than tropical forests. Additionally, mangrove forests are also used as

adaptation mechanisms by protecting shorelines from sea-level rise.

CLIMATE CHANGE-A THREAT TO WETLANDS

Wetlands provide a natural response to climate change impacts. At the same time,

however, they are vulnerable ecosystems. For instance, with increases in global

temperatures, sea-level rise and extreme weather pattern are resulting in the

degradation of wetland ecosystems. With the increase in average global temperatures, it

has led to the loss of many habitats resulting in extinction of many species. In addition,

degradation to wetlands leads to desertification, making it impossible to use the land for

agriculture. It was recorded that since 1970, we have seen a loss of 35 per cent of the world’s

wetlands.

MEASURES TAKEN TO PROTECT WETLANDS

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was first held in Iran in

1971. It is the main initiative taken to manage the use of wetlands.

Through this convention, an inter-governmental agreement was

drafted which provides the structure for countries to be guided on the sustainable use

and conservation of wetlands. With the ratification of 170 countries, there are currently

2,339 Ramsar Sites around the world which are noted as Wetland of International

Importance and are protected under the Treaty.

Guyana has not signed on to the Convention. However, measures are in place to manage

and conserve wetlands in Guyana. One of the main focus areas is the North Rupununi, a

unique ecosystem that influences Guyana’s rich biodiversity, particularly aquatic

organisms. National actions are also taken to protect mangroves which are the natural

guardians of our coast. You can play a role in Wetlands Conservation

If we do not start recognising the importance of wetlands and conduct more researches

to examine how vulnerable they are, all the wonderful services and benefits they provide

will eventually disappear. Since wetlands provide numerous benefits, citizens can help

in clean-up efforts, restoration and conservation of these ecosystems. In addition, it is

advised that proper studies be done before reclaiming wetlands for developmental

activities.. World Wetlands Day allows for us to reflect on the many services these

ecosystems provide, especially as we continue to battle against climate change. In

addition, World Wetlands Day calls for global awareness and education on these

valuable areas.

