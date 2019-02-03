Showstoppers, Sparta Boss win on Magnum ‘Mash’ Futsal opening night

ON the opening night of the second edition of the Magnum ‘Mash’ Futsal tournament, crowd favourites Sparta Boss, Showstoppers and North East La Penitence chalked up victories in front of a large crowd at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the final game of the evening, Sparta Boss had a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mocha with veteran marksman Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson on target while Jermin Junior also notched up a goal to his name.

Meanwhile, in the opening fixture of the night, North East La Penitence came out on top of a five-goal thriller with Good-Life to win 3-2; Dellon Ault was the first to hit the back of the net in the 2nd minute, however Good-life’s Jermaine Tinch equalized soon after but Shaquille Browne edged North East ahead in the fifth minute.

Tinch, yet again, equalised in the 13th minute before Keifer Brandt popped up with the winner in the 19th minute to hand the North East team maximum points.

Showstoppers were also winners on the night after they needled Ol’ Skool Ballers with Stephon Jupiter grabbing the only goal of the game in the seventh minute.

Buxton Diamond pipped Alexander Village in a hard fought 2-1 victory with Dellon Wright and Shemar Scott scoring in the ninth and 14th minutes respectively. Alexander Village’s only goal came compliments of Leon Yaw in the second minute.

Gaza Squad suffered a 0-2 defeat at the feet of North Ruimveldt with Gerald Grittens and Alton Benn lashing home goals in the seventh and 15th minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, Broad Street and Island All-Stars played out to a 1-1 stalemate with veteran Jimmy Gravesande netting for Broad Street in the 14th minute while Leon Ashley tied things up for the All-Stars with a strike in the 17th minute.

Newcomers Ansa McAl All-Stars also drew with Leopold Street 1-1 with solitary strikes from Okeene Fraser (4th minute) for the latter while Akin Curry was the scorer for Ansa McAl in the 10th minute.

In continuing the trend of the night, Albouystown and Agricola played out to a goalless draw while Future Stars found themselves in a deadlock with Hustlers at 1-1 after regulation time. The scorer for Future Stars was William Europe while Jahaal Greaves netted for Hustlers.

The organisers are asking that all teams be properly uniformed inclusive of football hose or they will face a disqualification penalty from referees. In addition, all teams must submit and maintain their players list before games and are to be ready for games promptly to accommodate the smooth flow of the programme.

Games start at 20:00hrs sharp and all teams are asked to be on time or games will be forfeited.

Action resumes tomorrow evening at the same venue with 10 exciting clashes lined up.

Fixtures for tomorrow:

BV-B vs Good-Life

Kingston vs Avocado Ballers

Tiger Bay vs Rhythm Ballers

Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers

Capital Strikers vs California Square

Sophia vs Silver Bullets

Sparta Boss vs Gaza Squad

Bent Street vs Melanie