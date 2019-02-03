Man fatally stabbed at Somerset & Berks

By Indrawattie Natram

A Somerset and Berks man was early Sunday morning stabbed to death after an argument over a mobile phone turned heated.

Dead is Olrick Da Coasta, 39 years of Lot 11 Public Road Somerset and Berks, Essequibo Coast. He was self- employed at the time of his death.

The incident occurred around 01:30 hours on February, 3 , 2019. The 26-year-old suspect , also of Somerset and Berks, is presently in police custody.

According information received, the victim alledgedly stole the suspect’s cellphone during the month of January 2019.

The two argued over the cellphone late Saturday night and victim allegedly grabbed a wood and wounded the suspect to his face. A scuffle ensued and the suspect pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the deceased to his lower abdomen, causing injuries.

The victim then ran to the public road where he collapsed.

Many persons gathered on the scene and immediately rushed him to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police later visited the scene recovered the murder weapon. The body of the deceased is presently at the the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.