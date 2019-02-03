Leguan Stelling hanging on by ‘God’s mercy’ Gov’t promises urgent action

THE Leguan Stelling is at the moment “standing on God’s mercy” with a section of it having to be cordoned off a few days ago. The contractor has since refused to disclose any information regarding the works, and residents are only hoping that such works will commence soon.

Last Monday, the low ramp on the stelling collapsed after two of the beams that support it dropped off completely. This meant that vehicles cannot get on to the ferry, except via the high ramp.

The high ramp, though, can only be used when there is high tide, and hence this creates quite some confusion and inconvenience for residents.

The Public Infrastructure Ministry subsequently issued a statement in which it said that it taking appropriate steps to fix the said ramp.

A team of Transport and Harbour Department engineers visited the island to assess the damages incurred.

“This matter is being treated with extreme urgency as materials are currently being sourced and repairs are expected to be completed within seven days. However, passengers are encouraged to use the stelling with caution as the engineers facilitate repairs to the broken piles on the low ramp. The Public Infrastructure Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused,” the statement said.

‘CAN’T REMEMBER’

The Pepperpot Magazine visited Kalan Maraj who received the contract for works on the stelling since last year. He walked away from the team when asked for the date that the contract was signed.

“I can’t remember that,” he said as he was leaving. He is claiming that although a contract was signed, there are still some formalities that have to be followed before the actual works can begin.

Maraj is also contending that he is still awaiting word from the Ministry of Infrastructure.

“I don’t know if they’re waiting for something to happen before they do something about that stelling,” A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Councillor Derrick Singh told his publication, adding, “They installed two test piles but I don’t know when they’re going to start the actual works.”

The plan is not for the stelling to be repaired; but for a new one to be constructed.

“If you’re coming on a low tide, the first thought that would hit you when you look at it from below is that this is standing on God’s mercy. The piles are broken from the bottom and swaying.”

Almost every day, huge trucks and other vehicles carrying animals traverse the stelling. The boards are all loose and the sound coming from them as the vehicles pass over is horrifying.

“I don’t understand how the Tender Board issue contracts. If the engineer’s contract is $50, I think there should be a cut off of how low the contractor can go to get the work done.

When you go past that mark, then you’re looking at a lot of incompetence,” Singh opined.

Although the engineer’s estimate was $452M, Maraj’s bid was around $412M, way below the estimate. “So I keep wondering, with that amount of money taken off the contract; if we would have the kind of work that we’re hoping for. I don’t know how these contracts are awarded.”