Justin Ten-Pow steals the show

(By Stephan Sookram in Barbados, compliments of Secure Innovations and Concepts, KFC, E-Networks and AMS)

WHILE there were five Guyanese drivers on show in the Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy, it was Justin Ten Pow in the Barbados Karting Association (BKA) 60cc class who stole the show.

Justin registered Guyana’s only podium on the weekend when he finished second in race one for the local 60CC class. He drove his heart out to make a pass on that country’s Logan Stollmyer, only to be held up by traffic to allow the Bajan the lead.

Justin then tried once more, executing the pass before Stollmyer made a pass on the final sector of the track to take the win. The other Guyanese, Nicholas Sawh, finished fifth.

But Justin was ready in race two and he corrected all his errors. However, contact between him and Stollmyer put the Guyanaese back to last where he fought his way up to fifth.

Race three was a ding-dong battle between the two once more, with hair-raising last-minute passes and, in the end, Justin emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, on the JCKAT end, it was Rayden Persaud with a classy performance that led the Guyanese charge.

He finished with several mid-pack finishes as the highest of the Guyanese drivers. His 6th place was the best finish by a Guyanese on the weekend. More details in tomorrow’s edition.