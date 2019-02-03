Gov’t ministers ground with Lindeners

By Vanessa Braithwaite

ON Sunday, Linden was host to over eight ministers, who conducted a massive fan-out exercise throughout the town and visited several communities on both the Mackenzie and Wismar shores with other top government and regional officials.

The ministers representing both the APNU and AFC political parties grounded with residents, vendors and officials of the town, while sharing some of the achievements of the government as well as listening to their concerns.

The ministerial team consisted of Minister of State Joseph Harmon; Ministers of Finance, Winston Jordan and Jaipaul Sharma; Ministers of Social Protection Amna Ally and Keith Scott; Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe; Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson; Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes; and Minister of Education Nicolette Henry. They were joined by the Managing-Director of GWI Dr. Van-West Charles; Rear Admiral Gary Best; Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira; WPA Executive Tabitha Sarabo-Halley and Mayor of Linden Waneka Arindell, among others.

The ministers were then assigned to various constituencies such as Retrieve, Blue Berry Hill, Christianburg, Half and One Mile Wismar, Kara Kara, Mackenzie and Wismar markets, Amelia’s Ward and Watooka, among others. At the assembling spot, the ministers were welcomed by residents and regional officials and danced to the song, love and unity.

Minister Amna Ally in her address to the crowd, said that the coalition has been elected to serve five years by a democratic process and after the next election, the coalition will return. She said that the coalition government will respect the ruling of the chief justice, but the work of the government continues.

GOING ALL THE WAY

“I want to tell you comrades that we will be going to the end, we will be going to the Appeal Court, we will be going to the CCJ and we will go to election when GECOM is ready,” she said to loud applause.

The government, she said, started a number of developmental projects and those must be continued and concluded. The ministers were mandated to share the message of “the good life” with residents. Publications, such as Budget in Focus and an Educated Nation, highlighting what the government has done over the three years, were widely distributed to residents.

Minister Nicolette Henry was assigned to the Mackenzie Market Arena and while many Lindeners welcomed her and her message of ‘The start of the good life,’ some took the opportunity to share their concerns.

Some residents spoke of the slothful process of land applications and the hiccups in the system that are not allowing them to meet the Minister with responsibility for Housing, Valerie Yearwood. Vendors of the market, especially those of the Mackenzie Market wharf explained related in detail their disgust with the way they are treated by the Linden Mayor and Town Council, whose councillors continue to turn a blind eye to the deplorable conditions under which they are working.

LEAKING ROOF

The vendors took the time to show Henry the sinking floor, the leaking roof, the pile up of garbage around the wharf, the absence of lighting and the stench emanating from the side of the wharf, where persons relieve themselves, since they are no toilet facilities there . Henry urged the vendors to hold their local leaders responsible, since they are required to pay $200 a day for utilising the spots. “People have to be held accountable, y’all have to put pressure on them,” she said.

Henry emphasised the good things that have been happening in the education sector and encouraged parents to tap into it for the sake of their children.

In Amelia’s Ward, Minister Keith Scott visited with several municipal councillors and were welcomed by the residents; he also shared many of the good works that are ongoing by his government. Some of the issues of concern that were raised include the traversing of heavy-duty trucks fetching sand at both night and day in the vicinity of Block 42 Amelia’s Ward. The residents complained that it is not only a noise nuisance, but an environmental hazard and their roads are being destroyed as well. Many persons also raised concerns about the bottle necks in the land-allocation process and while they have waited, no good news seems to be forthcoming. Residents also complained about the irregularity of water supply which has been forcing them to buy several black tanks of water to sustain their livelihoods.

In old Kara Kara, Minister Lowe went from door to door, relating the developmental projects of the government and shared how each resident can tap in to benefit. The main concern raised by residents is the repairing of their community centre which will be able to keep the youths meaningfully occupied. The minister made promises to provide some computers for the centre, as well as engaging them in another visit in the near future.

Region 10 Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira expressed appreciation to the ministers for fanning out in Linden and for taking the time to listen to the concerns of the people, while providing realistic solutions.

He said there is no complacency on the government’s behalf and there are aware that more work needs to be done. He described the regular visits of the President, ministers and top government officials to the town as a real change compared to previous years, something that the residents deeply appreciate.

“This is the first time we are really seeing a government that is coming to you, a government that truly cares for its electorate and realises that it is not about sitting in office and having the people come to you, but you taking the time to come to the people; this is government in action and I am happy with the results of what took place here today and I know the entire Linden feels the same way.”