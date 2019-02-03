Electrician found dead in house

RESIDENTS of Zorg, Essequibo Coast, are in shock after receiving news of the death of electrician, Madan Lall, 50, also known as “Frankie”.

Lall of Zorg was found dead in his house on Saturday. According to information received, the body was discovered by a vendor of Golden Fleece, who was asked by a family member to check on him since he was not answering his mobile phone.

When the vendor, Mala Danpat visited the house, she made several calls and after she got no response, she went into the house. There, she saw Lall’s partly decomposed body. Danpat immediately made a report to the Suddie Police Station and a party of policemen visited the scene.

The partially decomposed body of Lall was seen without clothes lying on his back in the living room of his two-storey building. No marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the body. The body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where it was certified as dead and later transported to the Suddie Mortuary where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. Lall and his wife had separated and at the time of his death, he was living alone.