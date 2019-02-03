Demerara beat Essequibo by massive  357 runs in female Inter-County clash

– Berbice also victorious

THE lack of a proper female cricket structure in Essequibo was again evident after the county’s senior female team suffered a 357-run defeat against Demerara when the second round of the senior female Inter-County tournament was played yesterday at the Lusignan ground.

The Cinderella County had performed so poorly last year when they were dismissed for 40 in their first match against Demerara after failing to come up with a full squad and two days later, they were routed for 13, the lowest total at this level.

However, almost a year has elapsed and not much has been done to lift the image of female cricket in that county. It was a clear indication yesterday that there are no cricket development programmes for females by the administrators in that County.

The deficiency in all departments yesterday was clear for anyone to observe, coupled with a slow Lusignan pitch and a heavy outfield, that allowed Demerara the luxury to a commanding victory.

The ladies from the Cinderella County were blown away for just 22 after they came up once more with a depleted squad, chasing a huge target of 381 set by Demerara.

The victory was first set up by an unbeaten 164 from Guyana vice-captain and player-of-the-match, Akaze Thompson, and a composed 105 from Tamica Wilson before national left-arm spinner, Kaysia Schultz, wreaked havoc with 5-2 off seven overs.

Deciding to bat first, the hosts recovered from a poor start when they lost opener Toussaint Keisha (1), bowled by Kumarie Persaud in the innings’ first over. Wilson then joined Keisha Fraser and took the score to 46 before the latter was bowled by Vanitta Balkishun for ten.

Thereafter, it was a stunning performance from the right-handed duo. The partnership did not only took the game away from the visitors but also made it easier for the bowlers.

They third-wicket stand of 187 saw Wilson hitting ten fours, while Thompson struck 15 delightful boundaries. No further details were made available by the scorers.

At the backend of the innings, Wilson was bowled by Oneissia Stoby before Schultz helped herself to an unbeaten 28.

The run chase was always going to be a tall order, and eventually, Essequibo folded in just 23.4 overs.

The host’s bowlers, led by Schultz, then produced a few devastating spells. While Schultz did most of the damage, she received support from Letisha Jordan with two wickets while Heema Singh and Joanna Van-Sertima chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Demerera were keen to spread the bowling out, using five bowlers to pulverise a hapless Essequibo team. Once the opening stand was broken, the visitors fell apart. None of the batters managed double- figures with Stoby top scoring with five.

Meanwhile, Berbice whipped the Select Under-19 by eight wickets. Batting first, the Select Under-19 were bowled out for 56 with Mandy Mangru top scoring with 17. Tremayne Smartt took 5-9. Berbice, the five-time defending champions, then raced to 57-2. Melanie Henry made an unbeaten 26.

The third and final round will be played tomorrow.