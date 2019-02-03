Defending champions Showstoppers book quarter-finals spot

DEFENDING champions of the Guinness Greatest of the Streets, West Demerara Zone, Showstoppers have booked their quarter-final spot and will face West Side Ballers when action resumes on Wednesday night at the Pouderoyen Market tarmac.

Showstoppers, who are three-time title holders, ended the round robin campaign unbeaten and have shown top form.

Playing in the final game of the night on Friday, Showstoppers sent Boom Bang packing with a 3-0 win with Marvin Josiah netting a Guinness Goal (any goal that is scored in the final five minutes of play counts as two) with Stephon Jupiter scoring the other goal.

Meanwhile, West Side Ballers were impressive during their 4-0 drubbing of Phoenix Ballers with Kevin Frank and Morgan Denny notching up late Guinness Goals.

ESPN, relative newcomers to Guinness Greatest of the Streets, has been sensational and are crowd favourites after consistent performances since their first match in the tournament this season.

They drew 1-1 in regulation time against Genna, but came out victorious 2-1 in a penalty shootout to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Up Top Bosses are also in the quarter-finals after they won by walkover from Up-Like-7 and will face the stubborn Jetty team in the last eight.

Bagotstown Warriors and Brothers United complete the line-up for Wednesday’s quarter-finals after securing walkovers from Agricola and Dream Team, respectively.

Meanwhile, the teams that failed to turn up for their respective matches will face disciplinary action from the organisers in the form of two-year bans.

Wednesday’s Quarter-final fixtures:

Showstoppers vs. West Side Ballers

Jetty vs. Up-Top-Bosses

ESPN vs. Ballers Empire

Bagotstown Warriors vs. Brothers United