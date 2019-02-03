Cricket is ‘de’ thing in Leguan

RAIN in Leguan is not always welcomed by the residents, especially cricket fans who look forward to playing every Sunday on the various fields.

In fact, cricket was described as the major sport on the island by President of the Leguan Cricket Board (LCB) and Head of the Agriculture Department at the Secondary School, Viren Chintamani.

There are six functioning cricket teams on the island with an average of 30 members on each, which are all financially affiliated to the LCB. Two Over-40’s team are not functioning at the moment.

The island is also part of the Essequibo Cricket structure, where players can get to represent Essequibo and then further their careers with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

With the youngest player currently being 12 years old, the age range generally is from 16 to 30 years old. The more experienced men are used as team coaches and managers.

“When cricket is not being played, it’s boring on the island. There is no other activity, especially when the rain is falling. Everyone is indoors and just waiting for cricket,” Chintamani related.

Once the sun is out, the ball fields are packed every Sunday. “We’re trying to motivate young people and get them to move away from certain things, and we believe that cricket can have a positive impact on them. Everyone, from young to old, enjoys cricket on the island.”

The government has granted permission for the use of two more of its grounds for cricket.