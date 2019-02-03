Children’s Mash crave hits Bartica

CHILDREN from schools across Region Seven gathered at the Three Miles Secondary School, in Bartica, on Friday to kick-off the Regional Children’s Mashramani Competitions there.

The competition featured the best of the region’s young calypsonians, dancers, dramatists, poets and costume creators, and children from as young as five years old were able to immerse themselves in their culture.

“I’ve been here from the beginning of the competition and I think I’ve really seen a lot of talent on show,” Mash Coordinator, Andrew Tyndall told the Guyana Chronicle.

In fact, according to him, the children exhibited great confidence which is indicative of the long hours of practice. And for him, kudos ought to be given to the teachers for dedicating their time and skills into ensuring that the children were able to engage in extra-curricular activities.

The secondary school was filled to capacity, with students and adults filling every ‘nook’ and ‘cranny’, trying to get a glimpse of the performances. At one point, it seemed as though the crowd could not get enough of the dances. Each dance attracted rousing support, but it was the St. John the Baptist Primary School that garnered the deafening support following the skilful execution of a well-choreographed dance complemented by crisp costumes.

The floats brought out by the children also seemed to liven the crowd – particularly as each small child added their own twist to the presentations.

As explained by Tyndall, the winners of this regional competition will move on to the national finals slated for February 14 and 15. This is the same for all regions.

“At the national level, we are taking Mashramani activities to every region; so wherever mash activities pop up, just come out and be part of our celebrations,” he said.