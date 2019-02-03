Cash crop farmer fatally stabbed

“THEY come out, them want to kill me,” were the final words farmer Deoprakash Lallbachan, 60, said to his wife of over 30 years before he took his last breath close to midnight on Friday.

Lallbachan called “William”, of Grant 1655 Crabwood Creek, East Berbice Corentyne, was allegedly stabbed to death by intruders around 23:30 hrs Friday night.

The perpetrators gained entry into the two-story concrete home through a window in the lower-flat of the building, by sawing through two 16mm in diameter steel bars. On entering the house, one of the intruders pounced on Lallbachan, who was reportedly watching television at the time.

According to his wife, Nalini Lallbachan, 55, she was in the upper-flat of the building when she heard faint calls from her husband. When she responded, she saw him leaning over the counter covered in blood and clutching his chest in the region of his heart while blood was dripping on the floor.

“When me go next to him, he said they come out, them want to kill me and he fall down. I see the back door wide open so me close it and then see the window break so I get scared and run back upstairs and started to holler for the neighbours and call the police,” the tearful and shaken woman said.

She related that as neighbours came out to help, the injured man was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police arrived at the scene approximately 15 minutes after the incident, but were unable to find any trace of the perpetrators.

After further investigation, police managed to find a freezer that was on the patio at the front of the house. The house was ransacked with some vegetables thrown on the floor, while a parcel of dried corilla that was prepared to be sent overseas to the now dead man’s mother, was found in the backyard, leading investigators to believe that there was the robbers’ escape route.

Based on the man’s last words and the fact that nothing of value was missing from the home, the family is now puzzled as to whom would want to kill him.

“If was a robbery them woulda go upstairs or tumble the house, but them just left after them stab he… He is a loving man, he don’t have any trouble with no one. I don’t know who would want to do this,” the widow said.

At the time of the incident, the dead man’s mother-in-law, who is in her 80s, was also downstairs. She is an Alzheimer’s case.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the home of the deceased Saturday morning, relatives had gathered from near and far to comfort the grieving wife, while persons assisted in cleaning the blood stained floor and kitchen.

According to a police source, investigators are working on the theory that at least two persons committed the act: one gained entry and another stood guard outside. The intruder who entered the home, might have been recognised by the

farmer and decided to kill him, the police source said.

At the scene, there appears to be sign of a struggle between the victim and the robber as a torn camouflaged vest suspected to be that of the killer, was found on the kitchen floor, along with a bloodied kitchen knife. One suspected has been arrested as police continue their investigation.