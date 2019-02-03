Aiming for perfection

Maxi K. Williams and his multidimensional designs

By Gibron Rahim

ARTISTIC design requires much of the artist. The profession is both physically and mentally demanding. This is even more so when designers extend themselves across multiple mediums, though the rewards can be both personally and professionally rewarding. Moreover, designers can use their success to uplift others as well. This is the case for Maxi K. Williams.

Maxi has over 20 years of experience as a designer. He related to the Pepperpot Magazine that, at the age of 13, he lived right next door to the Don Gomes Mash Camp on Thomas Street. He recalled that he and a friend would look at the costumes, steelpan players and rehearsing dancers over the fence. “It caught my attention,” he said. Even before that; however, he recalled childhood trips to Merriman’s Mall with his grandparents to view the Mashramani costume and float parade. “I can remember seeing all these large costumes coming down the road and I would wonder to myself, ‘Who are those people who are making those things?’” Maxi related. At that time he did not realise that he would one day be a designer himself.

The level of artistry surrounding Mashramani captured Maxi. He noted that it has brought out his ability to design for it. He started as a young apprentice in the Gomes Mash Camp at the age of 13. He would later move on to working for Gomes as an optical technician. Today, through his business Maxi K. Williams Designs Plus, Maxi not only designs for Mashramani but also creates interior décor for various events and functions, in addition to being involved in fashion design and costuming. The transition to interior décor felt natural. he told the Pepperpot Magazine. He related that he believes in God and has always been ambitious. “I’m always on that search, that seeking to find myself [and] to become something.”

Even at a tender age, Maxi wanted to do something important with his life. Being a part of Mashramani has led him to see himself as a cultural ambassador who loves his country. “At an early age I decided that I would do something to contribute,” he said. He has recognised that everyone has the ability to make a difference. “I believe that everybody has that gift and I’ve recognised that gift from God, and I keep praying and seeking and asking Him for the next best move, the next step,” Maxi affirmed. He pointed out that he could not have supported himself by remaining solely a fashion designer.

It is the quest for another outlet for his talent that would also allow him to financially support himself that led Maxi to interior decorating. He said that he always gives credit to ANSA McAl. The company supported him when he launched his own Mash band. Moreover, he noted that Troy Cadogan at ANSA McAl, was the one who encouraged him to get

involved in interior decorating. “He was the first person who gave me an interior decorating job for his all-white parties and things like that,” Maxi said. From that point on he became more involved in interior decorating. He related that he feels comfortable and at ease in the area. “It just flows and I give God thanks for that.” He noted that he always says to people, “If you’re in the right place, [if] you’re doing the right job, you wouldn’t be stressed [and] you wouldn’t be worried about anything.” He added, “It comes naturally.”

Through Maxi K. Williams Designs Plus, Maxi now has the ability to extend job opportunities to others. “I have so many young people that work with me in contracts,” he said. He noted that they do their own curtain and upholstery work for events. “I now stand back and create and look over the quality and everything, but I don’t do all the work anymore,” Maxi related. “I give other people the opportunity to learn and to work with me.”

Before beginning any interior decorating job, Maxi turns to God. He noted that he ensures that he puts his best effort forward, to ensure that any event he decorates for, turns out amazingly well. He works with the layout of a given space. “You have to know where you can put what,” he said. “And it just comes naturally, I analyse the place [and] look at all these different things.” He praises God even more for the ability to walk into an empty room and bring his vision for it to life.

One of Maxi’s most recent contracts involved décor for an event at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). He noted that over 350 guests were expected for the event. He related that, when the interior decorating was completed two days before the party, the over 300 people present were excited about the décor. “And that’s where I get my joy and my inspiration from, to continue to give people an excellent job,” Maxi affirmed. He said, “If I take your job on, I am reliable and I will get the job done 100 per cent, to the best of my ability all the time,” and added, “And that’s how I believe my business has to run and that’s how I do my business and I see success out of it.”

Mashramani remains important to Maxi. Instead of waiting to be hired, Maxi took a different route and started up his own Mash band. He was ANSA McAl’s designer for a few years and, when the company ceased participating in the parade, it continued to support his Mash band. “For the past five or six years I’ve been one of the only designers, so far, that has their own Mash camp,” he related. He noted that he has already completed his preparations for this year’s Mashramani. All that is left is to work on the float and that will be done once the truck arrives a few days before Mashramani. “I have a small band that I would normally do comprised of about 50 persons,” he stated. He explained that the band sometimes gets bigger. ANSA McAl remains a stalwart sponsor, while Muneshwers Limited has also come onboard these last two years. “Come Mashramani, once I’m healthy and strong, I have to be there.”

This year’s band will reflect El Dorado – the story of the Amazon and the people of El Dorado, according to Maxi. He noted that he is currently working on creating costumes and outfits that are geared toward including more mature people. “If you’re not interested in being in a band, we can still get involved by being cultural,” he said. “Get dressed up, do something on a t-shirt [or] fix up a hat and be a well dressed up spectator.” He further encouraged, “Showcase something, be a part of the celebrations, be proud.”

Maxi is working toward being the best in Guyana, the Caribbean and the world. “I want people to be able to contact me in other countries and to hire me to do their weddings,” he said. He related that he is working on being the best that he can be in this life. Lately, he has been making his own props.“Creating props makes your work look different and unique from anybody else,” Maxi pointed out. “My motto and goal in my work is transformation,” he stated. “My element of work must be transformation and quality.” He added, “I work every day to ensure that every opportunity is the best, so that I can be able to be recognised from that quality of work. And, at the end of it you will be successful at what you are doing.”