Agriculture ‘the real future’ of Guyana

PM Nagamootoo tells Essequibo farmers during outreach

PRIME Minister, Moses Nagamootoo said the “real future of Guyana” depends on the agricultural sector.

He was at the time addressing farmers in Region Two on Friday as part of a Town Hall meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder.

The prime minister told the farmers that while Guyana is expected to be producing oil in less than one year, concentration should be placed on the development of the agricultural industry.

He further explained that in countries like Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela, revenue was heavily dependent on the oil and gas sector and when the prices for oil declined, the economies suffered a blow.

He urged the farmers to explore the option of cultivating aromatic rice as there are higher demand and market value for it. The farmers were also encouraged to cooperate with officials so issues can be addressed as they arise.

On Friday morning, farmers across the region were given the opportunity to interact with the prime minister and minister of agriculture where they aired a number of concerns plaguing the rice cultivation industry and received assurances of government’s support for the growth and sustainability of the sector. (DPI)