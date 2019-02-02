PSC urges compliance with CJ ruling

Dear Editor

THE chief justice has ruled that the no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly on 21st December, 2018, is lawful and valid. The Private Sector Commission (PSC) calls upon our political parties and, indeed the entire nation, to respect this decision.

The PSC, therefore, now calls upon the Guyana Elections Commission to fulfil its constitutional obligation to hold itself ready to conduct general elections as is required by the constitution as a result of the no-confidence motion, that is, within 90 days of the motion, unless otherwise extended by a two-thirds majority of Parliament.

The commission further calls upon GECOM to immediately declare its position on this question as a matter of public interest and necessity.

Regards

Private Sector Commission