Human skull found at Wismar

RANKS of ‘ E’ Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a human skull on the beach line, which is in proximity to the Wismar-Mackenzie bridge.

An immediate search for the other body parts was done, but the ranks came up empty- handed. The ranks then took the skull to the Linden Hospital Complex mortuary, where it is awaiting an examination by the Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

This is expected to be conducted on Monday, February 4, 2019. Commander of ‘E’ Division Linden Lord said that checks were made of “missing persons” reports, but all showed that the persons had been found. No arrest has yet been made, but an investigation is in progress .