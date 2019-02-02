Guyana on the move.

Dear Editor:

I FEEL a greater sense of pride today being Guyanese. Yes, a dual citizen I am, but I am Guyanese and no one can and will ever deny me the right to be Guyanese.

I am proud of President David Granger who, through his commitment to democracy and the rule of law never sought to influence or intimidate the judiciary into ruling one way or the other on this no-confidence motion. Guyana has shown the world today that it is a mature nation where the judiciary enjoys full independence free of political interference. Kudos to the chief justice as well.

It is my hope that Guyana will yet again demonstrate its maturity, when the government and opposition confer and agree on a timeframe for elections in conformity with the constitution; and that is logical and will provide for a well-planned and managed process. There were the naysayers who claimed that Guyana was on the road to anarchy.

Their hopes for anarchy have been shattered. Guyana is on the move. All Guyanese must be proud of what happened in our court on Thursday.

We must all work together to realise the promise and prosperity for which we have been longing…for too long.

Regards

Wesley Kirton