Cash crop farmer fatally stabbed at Crabwood Creek

A sixty-year-old cash crop farmer of Grant 1655 Crabwood Creek,East Berbice was allegedly stabbed to death at his home of Friday evening.

Reports are that Deoprakash Lallbachan called “William”, was in the bottom flat of his home watching television when he was ambushed by person/s who broke into the house via a window.The incident occurred at approximately 23:20 hrs.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the man’s wife, who was in the upper flat of the home, responded to faint calls from Lallbachan and when she ventured downstairs saw her husband covered in blood whilst clutching his chest.

The woman quickly alerted neighbors who assisted in taking the injured man to the Skeldon Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This publication understands he was stabbed several times about his body.

Investigators are currently working ascertain the motive for the murder.