Young Warriors Cricket Club ‘Mash Cup’ is back

AFTER an absence of two years, the Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice has recently launched its major fundraiser – Mash Cup 2019.

This year’s event, even though a fundraiser, will be used by the club to reconnect with its friends, supporters, sponsors and, generally, the community.

Over the years, proceeds from this event went towards improvements to the club’s facilities and covering the cost of the day-to-day functions. Many schools, places of worship and other charitable organisations also benefitted.

The tournament will be played on Saturday February 23, a national holiday and will involve second division teams from the area.

No first division cricketer will be allowed. Cash incentives and trophies will be up for grab along with lots of gate prizes.

The 2016 edition was a success and the club would like to thank the following persons/businesses for their support over the years:

Ansa McAl, Attorney at Law Murseline Bacchus, Prakash Mahadeo of No 19, Ashiek and Son Motor Supplies and Auto Sales, Waqar Sahid of A. Ally and Sons, The New Building Society Limited, Mortimer George, Jim Bacchus Travel Service, Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd, Memorex Enterprise, Danzie’s Clothing, Footwear and Auto Sales, Lilboy Rice Complex, Extreme Trucking Service, Price is Right, Sharples Furniture Establishment, Kris Jagdeo General Contractor, Ahmad Mundal Satar, A Mahabir and Sons, Massy Distribution, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Sukhpaul Business Enterprise, J’S Printery, Roshan Satar Supermarket, Rafeek Kassim, Suresh Persaud Auto Sale, Zai Permaul, Hand-in-Hand, Office Express, Anirudh Ramcharitar, Balram Shane and others.

The club is encouraging parents and young children to join the club in an effort to return it to its former glory and produce more like recent West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer.

Anyone one who wishes to support the event can make contact with Suresh Sripal on 644 7772 or 618 5770, Suresh Dhanai on 685 3101 or any other member of the club.