Windies seal T20 series behind Campbelle, Dottin efforts

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) – Deandra Dottin belted a couple of sixes and a four as West Indies stunned Pakistan in the decisive Super Over, to win the second Twenty20 International and the three-match series with a match to spare here yesterday.

The tourists had earlier clawed their way back into the contest in pursuit of 133 for victory, before Chinelle Henry (11 not out) and Afy Fletcher (one not out) scrambled two runs off the last delivery of the match, to level the scores.

Behind Dottin’s muscle, Windies gathered 18 runs off their six deliveries and then claimed two Pakistan wickets inside the first three balls when they bowled, to pull off a dramatic win at Southend Club.

It was Shemaine Campbelle who propelled the Windies’ run chase, top-scoring with 41 off 44 balls while Kycia Knight struck 32 and opening partner Dottin, 22.

West Indies got a measured start as left-handed Knight and Dottin put on 30 off 33 deliveries for the first wicket.

Dottin counted five fours in a 24-ball knock before becoming the first of left-arm spinner Anam Amin’s two wickets but Knight found an ally in Campbelle to add a further 54 for the second wicket.

While Knight faced 30 balls and counted two fours and a six, Campbelle stroked four fours and a six in a 44-ball stay at the crease.

Knight’s departure in the 15th over triggered a slide where five wickets tumbled for 45 runs, before the late drama unfolded.

Pakistan had earlier raised 132 for four off their 20 overs after choosing to bat, with captain Bismah Maroof top-scoring with 31, opener Javeria Khan getting 26 and Nida Dar chipping in with 25 not out.

Omaima Sohail fell without scoring in the first over but Javeria and Bismah put on a crucial 59 for the second wicket, before Dar and Aliya Riaz, who smashed 23 not out off 13 balls, added 42 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership.

The final match of the historic series is set for the same venue tomorrow.

PAKISTAN innings

Javeria Khan c Nation b Dottin 26

Omaima Sohail c McLean b Selman 0

Bismah Maroof stp, Aguilleira b Fletcher 31

Nida Dar not out 25

Iram Javed b Dottin 18

Aliya Riaz not out 23

Extras (lb-2, w-7) 9

Total: (4 wkts, 20 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-61, 3-63, 4-90.

Bowling: Selman 4-0-18-1, Connell 4-0-34-0, Dottin 4-0-26-2, Mohammed 4-0-30-0, Fletcher 4-0-22-1.

WEST INDIES innings

Kycia Knight run-out 32

D. Dottin c Sana Mir b Anam Amin 22

S. Campbelle c Sana Mir b Aiman Anwer 41

C. Nation lbw b Anam Amin 13

N. McLean stp. Sidra Nawaz b Sana Mir 1

M. Aguilleira stp. Sidra Nawaz b Nashra Sandhu 6

C. Henry not out 11

A Fletcher not out 1

Extras: (b-1, lb-2, w-2) 5

Total: (6 wkts, 20 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-84, 3-97, 4-113, 5-117, 6-129.

Bowling: Sana Mir 4-0-24-1, Anam Amin 4-0-24-2, Aiman Anwer 4-0-22-1, Nida Dar 4-0-30-0, Nashra Sandhu 4-0-29-1.