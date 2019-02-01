Venezuelan among three remanded for narcotics possession

Three men, including a Venezuelan national, were on Friday remanded to prison for trafficking cannabis.

Siddique Karahmad, 27 of Annglet, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara; Emroy Caravaio, 20 of Mabaruma, North West District and Ricardo Garcia of Venezuela were jointly charged for trafficking 32.05 kilograms of cannabis on January 31,2019 at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

The men appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Karahmad and Caravaio, both Guyanese nationals, denied the charge when it was read to them.

Garcia, had the charge read to him with the aid of interpreter and said that he does not know if he was guilty or not guilty of the offence, but requested a lawyer.

Magistrate Ally-Seepaul, entered a not guilty plea on Garcia’s behalf based upon his explanation.

Karahmad was represented by attorney-at-law, Marcel Bobb, who made an application for bail on the grounds that his client was hired to pick-up Garcia and Caravaio, but was intercepted by CANU when he arrived.

Custom Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford objected to the trio being released on bail, citing that the defendants were under surveillance prior to being arrested.

Sandiford, in short facts told the court that, Garcia came from Venezuela to Guyana to purchase the cannabis which was being supplied by Caravaio.

The facts further detailed that Karahmad provided transportation and the trio was busted with the cannabis in his vehicle.

Magistrate Ally-Seepaul, ruled in the prosecutor’s favor and remanded the three defendants to prison until February 18, 2019.