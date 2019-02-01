UK sacks Sittlington

…over setting up of local private fraud probe company

THE British High Commission has terminated the contract of Dr Sam Sittlington, who has been serving as Adviser to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, confirmed the move. “In light of information about Dr Sam Sittlington’s private business interests, his contract in Guyana has been terminated with immediate effect,” a statement attributed to Quinn read.

Reports are that the move was made after information published in the Stabroek News yesterday (Thursday, January 31, 2019) indicated that Sittlington, an Irish financial investigations expert, is in the process of setting-up his own fraud investigation company in Guyana.

Sittlington has been working with SOCU on a number of high-profile cases, including those involving opposition members of parliament. He was hired through the Security Sector Reform Programme. His recent move to set-up a company may have been seen as a conflict of interest.

While responding to queries made by the opposition last March, Quinn reported that Sittlington’s role at SOCU was one in which he served in an advisory and training capacity, and not in an operational role.

The British High Commissioner stated, at the time, that Dr Sittlington’s contract at SOCU was funded by the British High Commission and was designed as a follow-up to his work with the unit in 2017.

The financial investigations adviser was tasked with working with the Director of SOCU, Sydney James, and was responsible for reviewing all current investigations carried out by SOCU, provide advice and guidance on each case, as well as in relation to liaising with other agencies – external and internal – in order to progress SOCU investigations, provide practical advice and guidance to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and lawyers of the Attorney General Office, on progress of crime matters.

He was also tasked with conducting meetings, workshops, research and training and submitting reports on his work and findings.

Sittlington’s contract was expected to end in 2020.