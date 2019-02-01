‘Tantimerl and she junkie’, hits LICHAS on Saturday

THE much-anticipated comedy of 2019, will be released on Saturday at the Linden Concert Hall and School (LICHAS), as the Mic James Drama Group presents “Tantimerl and she junkie”.

But, as a matter of caution, Lindeners attending the stage show are advised to leave their dentures at home, wear no wigs and ensure they have a blood pressure test done, as it is expected that the hilarity will be top notch.

While the play is comical and rib-tickling, the main aim is to raise awareness on drug abuse by moving away from the cliché’ methods of telling the story, Executive Producer Michael James said.

“This show is actually highlighting what goes on in the minds of the ‘junkie’ or the drug abuser, and the ills they face from their addiction, as well as the inhumane way they are treated,” James related.

The play is also a multifaceted, experimental drama which culminates the three facets of theatre: singing, dancing and poetry.

James said that this is by far his best work, as it relates to producing stage shows and he is confident that Lindeners will fully enjoy it. Several new faces, in the local drama arena, are also characters in the play, as James said he is continuing to sift out new talents within the town.

“So it is more than a regular comedy, it adds family values and the denial factor as well, on the part of relatives and friends.This is about raising awareness and letting the truth be told, this is about us being more sympathetic to drug abusers. The bottom line is love and how we treat people, so I am hoping the play instills some sense of humanity into the audience,” he posited.

Michael James is the pioneer of drama and film production in Linden, and he has been on a mission to sell Linden and showcase its culture, beauty and potential to the world, through the lens of a camera.

The production team, well known as Mic James Production and Drama Group, has already successfully produced six movies since 2005. As emphasised, it is not about making a profit for James, but about sifting out the talents of youths, while simultaneously keeping them meaningfully occupied.