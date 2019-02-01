Mohammed rescues Red Force with unbeaten 79

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Jason Mohammed rescued his season with an unbeaten half-century as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batted all day, to put leaders Guyana Jaguars under pressure in their sixth round Regional Four-Day contest here Friday.

The 32-year-old Mohammed has endured a wretched run in the current campaign, mustering just 91 runs from eight innings. His previous highest score was 19 against Barbados Pride in the last round two weeks ago.

However, he put that dismal form behind him to top score with an unbeaten 79 as Red Force reached 264 for five in their second innings at the close at Queen’s Park Oval.

He struck eight fours in an innings spanning 189 deliveries and just shy of four hours.

Mohammed put on 51 for the fifth wicket with Yannic Cariah (15) and has so far added 83 for the sixth with Imran Khan who was unbeaten on 40 off 94 balls.

Their knocks followed the enterprise of openers Joshua Da Silva who hit 49 and Jeremy Solozano, 45, the pair posting a handsome 84 for the first wicket, after the hosts resumed the day on 13 without loss.

West Indies left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer (2-32) removed both openers in a slide that saw Red Force lose four wickets for 46 runs before Mohammed stepped up to stabilise the innings.

Crucially, Red Force lead by 222 runs heading into day three of the contest.