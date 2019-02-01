Man jailed for recent Charlestown drug bust

“ I know it was a bad choice, but it was a choice I had to make when it comes to my children”

Those were the words of a 58-year-old who was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined $8.4M in relation to the recent cannabis and cocaine bust at St Stephen’s Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Courtney Demonick, 58, of 82 St. Stephens Street, Charlestown appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Friday and confessed to two drug trafficking charges.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on, January 29, 2019, at St Stephen’s Street, Charlestown he had 89.23 kilograms of cannabis and 20 grammes of cocaine in there possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The second charge alleged that on the same day and location Demonick had 1.564 kilograms of cannabis on the same day and location. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Dominic was charged jointly with Ebony Craig, 23, of 17 Lamaha Springs, Sophia but opted to take the rap for the charge to be dropped against the woman.

Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Konyo Sandiford made an application for the charge to be withdrawn against Craig, which was granted by the Acting Chief Magistrate.

According to the facts, Demonick was under surveillance by CANU ranks and was seen coming out of his lot 83 St Stephen’s Street, Charlestown home with a black plastic bag and taking same into a minibus.

Sandiford told the court that Demonick went back into the house and came out back with another black plastic bag and took it to motor car PPP 3008.

CANU ranks intercepted Demonick and found 1.564 kilograms of cannabis inside of the motor car.

The ranks after obtaining a search warrant went into Demonick’s home and found a large quantity of cannabis and cocaine laid out on in the bedroom and kitchen floor. Craig was also found in the home.

In court, Demonick said the his four-year-old son suffers from bronchitis and that he has financial needs to take care of him.

“I know it was bad choice, but it was a choice I had to make when it come to my children,” the father of four told the court.

The Acting Chief Magistrate told Demonick that she will be deducting 12 months since cooperated with CANU during their investigation and did not waste the court time.

For the first charge Demonick was sentenced to four years imprisonment along with a fine of $8.4M and for the second, he was sentenced to one year imprisonment along with $50,000 fine.

However, the sentencing will run concurrently along each other.