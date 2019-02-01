Magnum ‘Mash’ Futsal kicks off tonight

… over $900 000 up for grabs

THE second edition of the Magnum ‘Mash’ Futsal Championship will kick off tonight at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with nine fixtures.

In the opening clash, North East La Penitence will take on Good-Life from 19:00hrs, with Alexander Village battling Buxton Diamond from 19:30hrs and North Ruimveldt facing Gaza Squad from 20:00hrs.

The fourth fixture sees Broad Street against Island All-Stars at 20:30hrs, while Showstoppers tackle Ol’ Skool Ballers from 21:00hrs and Leopold Street take aim at Ansa McAl from 21:30hrs.

At 22:00hrs, Agricola challenge Albouystown, with Future Stars matching skills with Hustlers from 22:30hrs and Sparta Boss engaging Mocha in the final contest at 23:00hrs.

The nine-day event, which features 32 teams battling for over $900 000 in cash and prizes, will see all matches played at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The other playing dates are 5th, 9th, 13th, 16th, 19th, 21st, and 24th, with the grand finale set for March 3.

Initially matches will be contested in a group format. Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from each of the eight groups (four teams per group), will advance to the knockout round

Winners of the event will pocket $500 000 and the championship trophy, while the runners-up receive $200 000 and the corresponding accolade.

On the other hand, the third- and fourth-place finishers will walk away with $100 000 and $50 000 and the respective trophy. All registration forms can be uplifted from the Key Shop on Carmichael Street.

Group-A consists of defending champions Bent Street, Avocado Ballers, Kingston and Melanie Trendsetters, while Group-B features Gold is Money, Stabroek Ballers, California Square and Capital FC.

Group-C comprises Silver Bullets, Tiger Bay, Sophia and Rhythm Ballers, while Group-D is made up of Ol Skool Ballers, Broad Street, Island All-Stars and Showstoppers.

Group-E consists of Leopold Street, Albouystown, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Agricola, while Group-F involves Future Stars, Buxton Diamond, Alexander Village and Hustlers.

Group-G includes Back Circle, North East La Penitence, BV-B and Good-Life. Sparta Boss, Mocha, Gaza Squad and North Ruimveldt make up Group-H. Below are the fixtures for the opening night.

