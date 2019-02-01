Harper returned as GCA president

FORMER Guyana and West Indies all-rounder Roger Harper was re-elected president of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) at the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) last Tuesday at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) pavilion.

There are two new faces on the executive, Marcus Watkins and former Labour Minister Manzoor Nadir.

Neil Barry and Azad Ibrahim, both were returned as first vice-president and second vice-president respectively.

The rest of the executive comprises: Deborah McNichol secretary, Paul Castello assistant secretary, Imran Ally treasurer, Watkins assistant treasurer, Nadir marketing manager, Colin Alfred Public Relations Officer, and Shawn Massiah, chairman of the competitions committee.

In his brief remarks, Harper highlighted the achievements of the association during the period January 2017-January 2019. He also indicated that it was probably the association’s best term since he has been at its helm.

He also thanked the many sponsors who contributed towards the development of the game in Georgetown.