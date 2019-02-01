Guyana team arrives safely ahead of JCKAT

(By Stephan Sookram in Barbados compliments of E-Networks, Secure Innovations and Concepts, KFC, GFX racing, AMS)

THE Guyana team arrived safely yesterday afternoon ahead of rounds 3 and 4 of the Junior Caribbean Karting Academy Trophy (JCKAT).

The teams for rounds 3 and 4 include Rayden Persaud, Zachary Persaud, Jeremy Ten-Pow, Nathan Rahaman and Paige Mendonca. Elan Rahaman opted out.

The team is also joined by Justin Ten-Pow and Nicholas Sawh who will be competing in the local Barbados Karting Association (BKA) class.

Because of the late arrival of the team due to difficulties with LIAT, their engines were drawn randomly.

So when the Guyanese arrived at the Bushy Park Raceway after sunset, they got right to work setting up their karts.

After rounds 1 and 2, Barbadian racers Calem Maloney and Adam Mallalieu are the early front-runners in the CJKAT, having won seven of the first weekend’s eight races.

Jamaican 13-year-old Tommi Gore won the other race, while his compatriots Ryan Chisholm, also 13, and Zander Williams, 12, were podium finishers. Maloney has 158 points, leading Mallalieu by 14, with Chisholm (103), Gore (92) and Williams (80) completing the top five.