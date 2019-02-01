GFF/Pele Alumni ‘Frank Watson’ National U-15 Inter-Association football kicks off today

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in collaboration with the Pele Alumni Inc., will kick off the GFF/Pele Alumni ‘Frank Watson’ National U-15 Inter-Association Club Tournament at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Centre, Providence today from 10:30hrs.

The four-day tournament will feature 10 teams in three clusters with the final set for February 16.

The teams will be greeted by GFF officials including technical director Ian Greenwood and president Wayne Forde at 10:00hrs after which, the official kick-off will be done by Forde.

This weekend’s fixtures will feature two clusters:

Cluster 1: Today

Corriverton Lynx FC

BV/Truimph United FC

Santos FC

Cluster 2: Sunday (February 3)

Timehri Panthers FC

Eagles FC

Milerock FC