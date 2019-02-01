Franale Holder – destined for greatness

MEET 28-year-old Franale Holder, a young woman who is out to make a name for herself- as an artiste and an entrepreneur, who also endeavours to push the frontiers of the arts in Guyana.

“Franale is a driven, frank, outspoken young woman whose aim is to ultimately become a National, and eventually International, Singer/Rapper/Entrepreneur/ Song and Script Writer,” the artistic woman told The Buzz in an interview.

Her aim is to touch lives and bring enjoyment to people through the culinary and creative arts.

On the local scene, Franale released her mixtape in 2016 which was produced by EK Designs and she was able to sell 200 copies locally.

She has a YouTube channel too; it’s called Franale’s Mind. If you’re interested in a taste of Franale, you can check out her music video for her song ‘All the things you love’ that was produced right here in Guyana.

She has also inserted herself, just a bit, into the music scene in St. Kitts and Nevis, where she produced a single called ‘It’s me’ and was featured on two tracks – ‘I do’ ft. Kid Haze and ‘Love’ ft Chettie – with artists from the Caribbean country.

And no, it’s not all just about her. Three years ago she created Franale’s National Hip Hop and Poetry slam, which is a platform for Guyanese to express themselves (and win some money while they’re at it!).

Continuing on her path to put Guyana on the map, she has been working on new music and is hoping to release her first EP at the beginning of March. The EP is named: “For Culture, Gods & Kings.”

Holder said that she’s pretty “optimistic and excited” about this set of music because it features a bit of Egyptology- something she’s really into-and, while many might not understand exactly what she seeks to portray, she is just comfortable being who she wants to be.

“If they misinterpret who I am, then that’s on them. As Lil Wayne said, when people understand you they get bored, [so] keep them guessing,” the artiste said matter-of-factly.

“I know it will be criticised but I don’t really feed into bad feedback,” said Holder, adding,“If its constructive criticism then I’ll listen.”

Aside from what the EP features, Franale also highlighted that she is working with another national talent –J Taylor, who is making waves as well,J Taylor. He’s a hip-hop producer, beat-maker and singer, and according to Franale, he’s just good.

But aside from the creative arts, Franale has another superpower; she can cook up a storm! The young woman balances her pursuits in music with her fulltime business- Franale’s Creole Kitchen.

Her daily specials are unique, but provide that truly authentic Guyanese feel. Really, she could make you enjoy cabbage, pumpkin or all your other vegetarian any day.

“I love to see people’s reactions when they look at me, then eat my food, and are in disbelief that some pretty girls cook that well,” Holder said smugly.

She also loves pineapples and purple haze (if you know, you know) which just add to her truly interesting personality.

Watch out this March for her EP!